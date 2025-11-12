Tata Motors CV Arm Lists With 19% Gain After Landmark Demerger

The demerger is a logical progression of the subsidiarisation of PV and EV businesses done earlier in 2022 and shall further empower the respective businesses to pursue their respective strategies to deliver higher growth with greater agility while reinforcing accountability. Furthermore, while there are limited synergies between the Commercial Vehicles (CV) and Passenger Vehicles (PV) businesses, there are considerable synergies to be harnessed across PV, EV, and JLR, particularly in the areas of EVs, autonomous vehicles, and vehicle software, which the demerger will help secure.