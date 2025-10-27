  1. home
Tata Investment Corporation Q2 PAT Up 19.8% at ₹148.16 Cr

Tata Investment Corporation reported a 19.8% rise in its Q2 profit after tax to ₹148.16 crore, driven by higher income.

Tata Investment Corporation Q2 PAT Up 19.8% at ₹148.16 Cr
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd on Monday reported a 19.8 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 148.16 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, on higher dividend income.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 123.69 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (TICL) said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 153.98 crore, as against Rs 142.48 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

TICL, a systemically important non-banking financial company (NBFC) that has been classified by the RBI as a middle-layer NBFC, said its dividend income in the second quarter was Rs 116.44 crore, compared with Rs 102.14 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Total expenses were marginally higher at Rs 11.40 crore, as compared to Rs 9.43 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.

