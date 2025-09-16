TCS Announces Multi-Year Deal with ARN Media to Modernise Technology and Business Ops

Ciaran Davis, Chief Executive Officer, ARN, said, “Our strategic partnership with TCS is a significant step towards building a leaner, more agile organisation that is investing in core activities of content creation, audience growth and digital capability." ARN connects 8.0 million people each week through broadcast and digital radio across every state and territory in Australia. ARN owns 58 radio stations across 33 markets, plus 46 digital audio broadcasting stations nationwide, and reaches 6.8 million people each month through podcasts with over 2.9 million registered users.