Sundaram Home Aims to Disburse ₹10 Cr Under Emerging Business Segment in Puducherry

Sundaram Home Finance Ltd has targeted to make disbursements of ₹10 crore in the initial phase of the emerging business segment in Puducherry, a top official said.
The Chennai-headquartered company, under its expansion drive, entered Puducherry. It had recently forayed into Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets in this segment.
Observing that the neighbouring Puducherry is a vibrant, affordable housing market, Sundaram Home Finance Managing Director D Lakshminarayanan, in a company statement on Tuesday, said, "There are lots of small affordable housing communities situated on the outskirts of Puducherry, and we see this as a thriving market for our affordable housing segment." The company is targeting disbursements of over 10 crore in the initial phase in this segment in Puducherry.
Lakshminarayanan continued, "Puducherry is an education hub, and job opportunities are on the rise. We believe that these factors will drive the affordable housing segment." Sundaram Home Finance, in February, breached the milestone of 100 branches under the emerging business segment, with more than 50 of them present in Tamil Nadu. The 'emerging business' segment comprises disbursing small business loans and affordable housing finance verticals.
Sundaram Home Finance recorded a net profit of ₹212 crore on disbursements of ₹4,911 crore for the April-December 31, 2025 period.