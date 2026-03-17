Sundaram Home Aims to Disburse ₹10 Cr Under Emerging Business Segment in Puducherry

Observing that the neighbouring Puducherry is a vibrant, affordable housing market, Sundaram Home Finance Managing Director D Lakshminarayanan, in a company statement on Tuesday, said, "There are lots of small affordable housing communities situated on the outskirts of Puducherry, and we see this as a thriving market for our affordable housing segment." The company is targeting disbursements of over 10 crore in the initial phase in this segment in Puducherry.