Akshay Murali, Vice President - Business Development at Shriram Properties, said, "Yelahanka's strong infrastructure growth and proximity to the upcoming biodiversity park make it an exceptional location for premium row houses. We are confident this development will redefine the residential landscape in North Bengaluru." Shriram Properties Ltd, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has a significant presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata.