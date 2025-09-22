Setback for Vedanta as Govt Denies Extension for Cambay Basin Oil, Gas Block

Commenting on the move, Vedanta Cairn Oil & Gas spokesperson said, "The contractors of the said block were ONGC, Vedanta and Invenire. ONGC was the largest shareholder with a 50% stake, and the remaining stake was shared between Vedanta and Invenire. The block contributed less than 0.3% to the overall EBITDA of Vedanta." The PSC for CB-OS/2 block was signed on August 30, 1998, and the contract expired on June 30, 2023. The Vedanta-led consortium continued to operate the block during the pendency of its application for extension of the production sharing contract (PSC).