PhonePe Cuts Losses to ₹1,727.4 Cr as Revenue Climbs 40%

Fintech major PhonePe has reported a narrowing of its consolidated losses to ₹1,727.4 crore in FY25, down from ₹1,996.1 crore in the preceding fiscal.
The company’s revenue from operations rose 40.5% from ₹5,064 crore in FY24 to ₹7,115 crore in FY25, according to data accessed from Tofler.
PhonePe, which plans to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) later this year, posted a tri-fold growth in its adjusted Profit After Tax (PAT) to ₹630 crore in FY25, from ₹197 crore in the previous fiscal year.
The Walmart group firm turned free cash flow positive in the financial year ending March 31, 2025, with net cash flow from operations amounting to ₹1,202 crore.
PhonePe’s total expenses grew 21 per cent year-on-year to ₹9,394 crore in FY25.