Tata Trusts Tussle: Venu Srinivasan Reappointed as Trustee for Life, Spotlight Now on Mehli Mistry

This comes at a time when there were reports of rift among trustees over their tenures, with one faction taking side of Noel Tata, who took position as the chairman after Ratan Tata’s death and another faction aligning with Mistry, who has been loyalist to the late industrialist. Mistry is also related to the Shapoorji Pallonji family, who holds around 18 per cent stake in Tata Sons.