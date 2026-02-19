  1. home
Micro Lender Annapurna Finance Raises $100 Million

Microfinance firm Annapurna Finance secures $100 million funding to strengthen lending operations and expand outreach across underserved rural and semi-urban markets

PTI
Micro lender Annapurna Finance on Wednesday announced that it has raised USD 100 million through a syndicated multi-currency social loan facility.

The facility is denominated in US dollar and Japanese yen, and Standard Chartered Bank acted as the sole mandated lead arranger, underwriter, and book-runner, according to a statement.

