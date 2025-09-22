MakeMyTrip Seals Strategic Alliance with Vietnam's Sun Hospitality & Entertainment Group

Tran Nguyen, Deputy General Director of Sun Hospitality & Entertainment Group, said, "India is among Vietnam's fastest-growing source markets, with arrivals more than tripling since 2019. Through our association with MakeMyTrip, we aim to showcase Sun Group's world-class destinations to Indian travellers and further strengthen Vietnam's position as a high-quality, experiential destination of choice." Jasmeet Singh, Chief Commercial Officer, Holidays & Experiences at MakeMyTrip, said, "Through this association with Sun Group, we aim to bring the best of Vietnam's resorts, hotels, and world-class attractions into our itineraries, giving Indian travellers a richer and more immersive holiday experience." Sun Hospitality & Entertainment Group, under Sun Group, has eight theme parks and destinations across Vietnam. Its portfolio also includes 15 resorts in Vietnam.