LTIMindtree Bags $100 mn Multi-Year IT Deal with Global Chemicals Manufacturer

LTIMindtree has secured a $100 million multi-year IT services contract from a leading global chemicals manufacturer to drive digital transformation.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree on Monday announced the signing of a multi-year strategic agreement valued at over USD 100 million (about Rs 882 crore) with a leading US-based chemical and polymer manufacturer.

As part of the agreement, LTIMindtree will deliver comprehensive IT services, comprising core business applications, infrastructure operations, end-user support, software asset governance, and project execution, according to a regulatory filing.

The company, however, did not disclose the client's name.

The engagement is structured to drive intelligent efficiencies across processes, utilising artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to enable cost optimisation, vendor consolidation, and innovation, while enhancing the client's overall service delivery.

"This win reinforces LTIMindtree's position as a trusted transformation partner focused on AI-centric growth in the chemicals and energy sector. We're committed to delivering measurable outcomes through technology, agility, and deep domain expertise,” said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindtree.

A Larsen & Toubro Group company, LTIMindtree has more than 700 clients worldwide and an employee base of 86,000 across 40+ countries. 

Published At:
Tags

