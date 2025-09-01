SCO Summit 2025: PM Modi Urges Russia and Ukraine to Explore Solutions to Find Peace, Putin Slams Role of West

PM Narendra Modi highlighted India-Russia ties, particularly in times of crisis.
Modi urged Russia and Ukraine to find solutions to bring long-term peace in the region.
Commenting on the Russia-Ukraine war, Putin said the West’s involvement in NATO expansion must be addressed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet said India and Russia have marched forward together in times of crisis. Apart from highlighting the ties the two countries share, Modi urged Russia and Ukraine to resolve their ongoing war and explore solutions that bring permanent peace in the region.
“India and Russia always moved forward shoulder-to-shoulder even in difficult times,” said PM Modi. “All recent peace efforts on Ukraine crisis are welcome, I hope Russia and Ukraine move forward to end the war soon. Call of humanity is to find ways to bring permanent peace,” Modi added.
Putin on the Russia-Ukraine War
In the three-day SCO summit that began on August 31 in China’s Tianjin, Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the West for the ongoing trouble with Ukraine. Putin mentioned that the attempts made by the West to bring Ukraine into NATO are the root cause of the ongoing crisis.
“This [Ukraine-Russia] crisis was not triggered by Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but was a result of a coup in Ukraine, which was supported and provoked by the West,” said Putin. “For the Ukrainian settlement to be sustainable and long-term, the root causes of the crisis must be addressed,” he added.
PM Modi also highlighted the need for nations to act together to fight terrorism and take measures to combat terror financing and radicalisation. While PM Modi thanked countries that supported India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, he requested that countries not have double standards in dealing with terrorism.
“Thanking member countries for their strong solidarity in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, he emphasised that there should be no double standards in dealing with terrorism and urged the group to hold countries who perpetrate and support cross-border terrorism accountable,” Modi said, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s office.