Preti further said, "This will bring an additional 50 per cent of capacity in the US that is available now and then, the additional investment, totaling USD 300 million in all, will be actually completed by the end of fiscal year 2028 which will bring on another 50 per cent of additional capacity." On the company's current capacity, he said, "Today, we produce approximately 50 million units of vials annually. In the future, when we're done with both of these expansions, we'll be actually producing approximately 100 million vials annually." Preti said the investment in the US for manufacturing has been primarily driven by the demand-supply gap and the need from the company's customers to consolidate the supply chain in the country, while the Trump tariffs have accelerated the plans.