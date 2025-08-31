IOC's Project SPRINT Starts to Show Results, Company Gains Retail Dominance

"In retail, nearly half of all new PSU OMC outlets commissioned since April 2025 have been IOC's, strengthening our footprint in urban centres and along highways," he said. "Non-fuel revenues at our outlets grew 49% year-on-year in the first four months of this financial year -- a clear marker of rising customer trust and enhanced value." IOC traditionally was a market leader in fuel retailing, controlling roughly half of the market. But in recent years, it lost out on marketing to fellow public sector companies as well as private sector firms due to defused focus.