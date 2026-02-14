Kwality Wall’s to List on BSE, NSE on February 16 After Demerger

The allotment date has been set as December 29. While the record date for determining which shareholders are eligible to receive the free shares has been set as December 5. This implies that as part of the demerger, HUL shareholders whose names are listed in the register of members as of the record date will be eligible to receive free shares of KWIL. On February 13, HUL shares closed over 4% lower at Rs 2,305 apiece a day after the company announced its Q3 results.