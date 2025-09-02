  1. home
  Glenmark launches generic cancer treatment drug in us

Glenmark Launches Generic Cancer Treatment Drug in US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, a subsidiary of the Mumbai-based drug firm, will launch Eribulin Mesylate Injection

PTI
  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA launched Eribulin Mesylate Injection in the US market.

  • Product is a generic equivalent of Eisai Inc.’s Halaven Injection.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has launched a cancer treatment generic medication in the US market.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, a subsidiary of the Mumbai-based drug firm, will launch Eribulin Mesylate Injection, 1 mg/2 mL (0.5 mg/mL) single-dose vials, it said in a statement.

Glenmark’s product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug of Eisai, Inc.'s Halaven Injection, 1 mg/2 mL (0.5 mg/mL), it added.

The drug firm will begin distribution of the product this month, Glenmark said.

"As the first complex generic in our portfolio, this launch marks both our commitment to growing our portfolio of products within the institutional channel and reinforces our dedication to bring quality and affordable alternatives to market for patients in need," company's President & Business Head, North America Marc Kikuchi said.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended July 2025, the Halaven Injection, 1 mg/2 mL (0.5 mg/mL) market achieved annual sales of around USD 66.3 million.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 0.41 per cent lower at Rs 1,920.20 apiece on the BSE.

