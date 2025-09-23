GHV Infra Projects Sets up Subsidiary in UAE to Explore Opportunities Overseas

GHV Infra Projects set up a wholly owned subsidiary, GHV Infra FZ-LLC, in UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone.
Infrastructure and construction firm GHV Infra Projects Ltd on Monday said it has incorporated a subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates to explore opportunities in international markets.
The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, GHV Infra FZ-LLC, in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, the UAE, to carry out the business activities and explore opportunities overseas, it said in a statement.
“With substantial investments being made in infrastructure and construction across the Middle East and surrounding regions, the incorporation of GHV Infra FZ-LLC positions us to participate in these opportunities,” the filing stated.
The company also announced that its board has approved the sub-division of the company’s equity shares from ₹10 per share to ₹5 per share as well as a bonus issue in the ratio of 3:2, three new equity shares for every two existing equity shares held.
GHV Infra Projects this month secured an order worth ₹120 crore for redevelopment of a railway station of South Eastern Railway in Jharkhand.