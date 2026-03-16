Fino Payments Bank Stock Falls 18% on Report of ED Probe Into Gaming Transactions

Despite the turbulence, the bank reported encouraging signs on the deposit front. It announced last week that deposit balances had grown by nearly 9% over the preceding fortnight, hitting an all-time high of approximately Rs 2,900 crore as of March 13, 2026. Customer momentum has also held up, with the bank adding around 1.5 lakh new banking accounts since 27 February — translating to roughly 10,000 new accounts every day.