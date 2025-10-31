Elon Musk’s Starlink Ramps Up Hiring in India as Satellite Internet Services Launch Nears

SpaceX has posted at least four India-based job openings for its satellite internet arm, Starlink.
The roles, payments manager, accounting manager, senior treasury analyst, and tax manager, are based in Bengaluru.
SpaceX said the India team will support global financial reporting as Starlink expands its international operations.
SpaceX, the parent company of satellite internet firm Starlink, has listed at least four India-based roles on its careers page, signalling the company’s operational buildout in the country ahead of its commercial launch.
The openings are based in Bengaluru, where employees will work for SpaceX’s subsidiary, Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited. The available positions include payments manager, accounting manager, senior treasury analyst, and tax manager.
“As the company expands its international footprint and provides Starlink across the globe, Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of SpaceX, is seeking an accounting manager based in India to help ensure our financial reporting obligations are met,” one of the job listings stated.
Starlink said it is seeking only locally based candidates with valid work authorisation, with no remote or hybrid options available. The hiring drive comes as the company prepares to launch its satellite broadband services in India. It is currently building ground infrastructure and conducting security and compliance trials required by the Indian government.
The Elon Musk-owned company is among three satellite broadband operators in India that have received all necessary approvals to provide commercial services. The other two are Bharti Airtel-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance-led Jio Satellite.
All are now awaiting spectrum allocation from the government. Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) are working to finalise pricing and the regulatory framework for satellite broadband spectrum.
SpaceX has already set up three ground stations in Mumbai, which will serve as the central hub for Starlink’s India operations. Officials are expected to conduct on-site inspections soon. The company has also applied for approval to establish three gateway stations in Mumbai, Chennai, and Noida, with plans to expand to around 9 such facilities in cities including Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Lucknow once services begin.
As part of its India rollout, Starlink has leased a 1,294 sq ft office on the ground floor of the Boomerang commercial complex in Mumbai’s Chandivali area. The agreement, signed on October 14, grants a five-year lease at a monthly rent of ₹3.52 lakh, with a 5% annual escalation and a security deposit of ₹31.7 lakh. Though relatively small, this marks Starlink’s first office presence in the city, reflecting its growing local footprint.