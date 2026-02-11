Britannia Q3 Profit Up 17% to ₹682 Cr, Sales Up 8.2% at ₹4,970 Cr

Commenting on the results, its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Rakshit Hargave said, "The consolidated revenue growing by 9.5 per cent during the quarter with profits growing faster at 17 per cent underscores a return to healthy growth, driven by strong momentum across both the biscuits and adjacent categories, alongside a relatively stable commodity environment." While the biscuit industry remains under stabilisation for price points post the GST rate reduction, the business grew by 12 per cent in November & December.