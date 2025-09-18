Blue Energy Motors Raises $50 Mn Funding to Accelerate Green Trucking in India

Commenting on the fund raise, Anirudh Bhuwalka, founder and managing director of Blue Energy Motors, said, "The fresh fund raise empowers Blue Energy Motors to accelerate India's shift to clean, sustainable freight transportation. By harnessing both LNG and electric truck technologies, we are set to lead India's transformation toward sustainable, zero-emission freight. Our commitment to delivering scalable, commercially viable solutions positions us at the forefront of the green mobility revolution and sets the stage for long-term value creation for our investors." Nikhil Kamath, investor and entrepreneur, said, "The future of logistics in India will be built on clean, scalable technology. The real opportunity lies in solutions that don't just chase disruption, but deliver it quietly, efficiently, and at scale. Blue Energy has done that well." Anshuman Ruia, Director at Essar, added, "As investors in Blue Energy Motors, Essar remains deeply committed to accelerating India's transition to green mobility. Our continued investment underscores our confidence in Blue Energy Motors and the company's innovative approach to decarbonising heavy-duty transportation. This aligns perfectly with Essar's broader vision of championing sustainable business solutions across sectors." As India moves toward a cleaner and more energy-efficient future, Blue Energy Motors is well-positioned to lead the transition in the freight transportation sector, the statement added.