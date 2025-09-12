  1. home
BHEL Bags Order Worth ₹23 Cr to Supply KAVACH Equipment to Railways

According to a regulatory filing, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has received an order from Indian Railways

PTI
Updated on:
BHEL
State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals on Friday said it has secured an order worth ₹22.87 crore to supply and install KAVACH equipment, an automatic train protection system, from Indian Railways (South Western Railway).

According to a regulatory filing, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has received an order from Indian Railways (South Western Railway).

"Letter of Intent received on September 11, 2025, for design, development, supply, installation, trial and commissioning of on-board KAVACH equipment in locomotives and trackside KAVACH equipment at station/LC/IB/ABS locations, along with associated works in South Western Railway," it stated.

Kavach equipment is to be manufactured at BHEL's Bengaluru plant.

The time period for execution of the order is 18 months. 

