  Bajaj auto sales up 5 yoy in august at 417616 units

Corporate

Bajaj Auto Sales Up 5% YoY in August at 4,17,616 Units

The Pune-based automaker had sold 3,97,804 vehicles in August 2024, according to a regulatory filing

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bajaj Group
Photo: Bajaj Group

Summary


  • Bajaj Auto’s total wholesales, including exports, rose 5% year-on-year to 4,17,616 units in August 2025 from 3,97,804 units a year earlier.

  • Domestic sales, including commercial vehicles, declined 8% to 2,32,398 units from 2,53,827 units.

  • Exports jumped 29% to 1,85,218 units from 1,43,977 units.

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 5% year-on-year growth in total vehicle wholesales, including exports, at 4,17,616 units in August.

The Pune-based automaker had sold 3,97,804 vehicles in August 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales (including commercial vehicles) declined 8% to 2,32,398 units in August compared to 2,53,827 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

Total exports for July rose 29% year-on-year to 1,85,218 vehicles from 1,43,977 units in the year-ago period, according to the filing.

Total two-wheeler sales, including exports, increased 2% to 3,41,887units in August compared to 3,35,178 units in the same month of last year.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,84,109 units in August 2025, down 12% from 2,08,621 units in the year-ago period.

Tags

