Anil Ambani Refutes Bank of India’s ‘Fraud’ Loan Account Allegations; Here’s What He Said

Anil Ambani refuted all allegations made by the Bank of India to classify his loan accounts, Reliance Communication (RComm), and Reliance Telecom’s account as ‘fraud’. Ambani, via his spokesperson, on Sunday, said that the matter dates back more than 10 years. He had stepped down as the non-executive director on the board of RComm in 2019, and since then had played no role in the daily operations or decision-making of the company, the spokesperson added. The development comes just weeks after the State Bank of India had made similar allegations.