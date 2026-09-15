Amazon Now Crosses $1 Billion In Annualised Gross Sales In India

Amazon on Tuesday said its quick commerce offering 'Amazon Now' has reached $1 billion in 'annualised gross sales' in the country, with orders doubling every quarter since launch, making it the fastest-growing e-commerce business unit in Amazon India's history.
Amazon India, country head, Samir Kumar said the company is on track to expand the service to 100 cities by Diwali, as part of its stated plans to take Amazon Now to customers in over 300 cities across the country.
The company has expanded Amazon Now to 4-times more cities in less than 10 weeks, taking delivery-in-minutes to over 60 cities and towns ahead of the festive season.
Put simply, annualised gross sales is the value of sales a business would generate over a full year if the current pace of sales continues. Amazon Now says it has reached $1 billion in annualised gross sales in India, based on the sales run rate over the past three-month period.
"We are humbled by the customer response, with orders doubling every quarter. We are on track to expand to 100 cities by Diwali, taking delivery-in-minutes from Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur in the north to Vembayam and Alamcode in the south," Kumar said.
"In a short period of time, Amazon Now has crossed $1 billion in annualised gross sales in India, making it the fastest-growing e-commerce business unit in Amazon India's history," he added.
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Apart from the metros, this service is available to customers in towns such as Padubidri, Tirupati, Guntur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Vellore, Dharwad, Warangal and Berhampur, among others. The delivery infrastructure is backed by a network of over 750 micro-fulfilment and urban fulfilment centers.
In June 2026, Amazon had announced plans to build India's largest 'delivery-in-minutes' network by scaling Amazon Now to customers in over 300 cities across the country. The company said it continues to boost its specialised fulfilment infrastructure to offer wide selection of products by sellers to customers across the country.
"...tens of thousands of products delivered in minutes or a few hours, a wider selection of over one million within the same-day, over four million the next day and millions more with unlimited, free Prime Delivery," an Amazon release said underlining the scale of its operations.
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It further said that sellers on Amazon Now offer an expansive selection of daily essentials ranging from groceries (including fruits and vegetables and frozen food), personal care, fashion and beauty products to small appliances, home and kitchen products, delivered within minutes.
Quick commerce has seen a boom in India in the recent years, fuelled by growing demand for rapid delivery of groceries and everyday essentials, prompting major players to expand aggressively into the segment. India's e-commerce sector is projected to grow nearly three times to $345 billion by 2030 from $125 billion in 2024, propelled by rapid expansion of quick commerce and artificial intelligence integration, as per a latest report.
According to the report titled 'Smart Growth in a Fast Market' by research consultancy Infisum, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% through 2030.