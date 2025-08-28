Giving operational highlights, the group said AEL's incubated businesses are on a high-growth path -- Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) commissioned India's first off-grid 5 MW green hydrogen pilot plant, 7 out of 8 under-construction projects are more than 70 per cent completed (including Ganga Expressway), airport passenger movements up 3 per cent year-on-year to 23.4 million in Q1 and cargo movements up 4 per cent to 0.28 million tonnes.