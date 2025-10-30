  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Adani airports aionos to implement ai driven system for personalised passenger experience

Corporate

Adani Airports, AIONOS to Implement AI-Driven System for Personalised Passenger Experience

Both companies signed a deal in the national capital on Thursday

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Adani Airport Holdings Ltd has entered into a collaboration with AIONOS
Photo: Adani Airport Holdings Ltd has entered into a collaboration with AIONOS
info_icon

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd has entered into a collaboration with AIONOS for implementing an artificial intelligence-driven system to provide personalised passenger experience at airports.

AIONOS, part of InterGlobe Enterprises, will provide a consistent engagement experience and personalised multilingual support for passengers.

Both companies signed a deal in the national capital on Thursday.

"The AI-driven solution will act as a 24x7 intelligent concierge, helping travellers access flight updates, gate information, baggage status, directions and airport services instantly in multiple languages," a release said.

The services will be offered in English, Hindi and other languages.

Passengers at Delhi airport - null
Adani Airports Launches 'Aviio' To Provide Passengers Real-Time Access Data

BY PTI

With AIONOS' agentic AI platform, Adani Airports will be able to engage with customers and staff across multiple touchpoints, including voice, chat, and mobile.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) CEO Arun Bansal said the new AI system will transform the passenger experience.

Together with its in-house offerings such as Aviio, Adani OneApp and Airport-in-a-Box, AAHL is building a connected ecosystem that will enhance efficiency and foster inclusivity.

AAHL operates seven airports and will soon start operating the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×