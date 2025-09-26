ABB India Invests ₹140 Cr for Motors Manufacturing Expansion

ABB India will invest over ₹140 crore to expand and modernise its Low Voltage (LV) motors manufacturing facility in the country.
The company launched India’s first IE5 ultra-premium efficiency motors (45 kW–1000 kW range), designed on induction motor technology without rare-earth metals.
The motors are engineered for Indian operating conditions and work with both Direct-On-Line (DOL) and Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) setups.
Electrification and automation major ABB India on Thursday said that it is investing over ₹140 crore to expand and modernise its Low Voltage (LV) motors manufacturing facility in India.
This investment comes alongside the launch of IE5 ultra-premium efficiency motors, further cementing India’s key role as a hub for global innovation and technological excellence, a company statement said.
"Our strategic investment is not just about building capacity — it’s about reinforcing our long-term vision for India as a key global manufacturing hub, said Stefan Floeck, President – IEC Low Voltage Motors, ABB.
With power ratings from 45 kW to 1000 kW, this is India’s first IE5 motor range built on proven induction motor technology—free from rare-earth metals and engineered for high performance and reliability, even in the most demanding industrial environments.
Custom-engineered for Indian operating conditions, these motors operate seamlessly on both Direct-On-Line (DOL) and Variable Frequency Drive (VFD), making them ideal for industries such as metals, cement, textiles, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and paper.
ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future.