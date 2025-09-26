  1. home
ABB India Invests ₹140 Cr for Motors Manufacturing Expansion

This investment comes alongside the launch of IE5 ultra-premium efficiency motors, further cementing India’s key role as a hub for global innovation and technological excellence

ABB
Electrification and automation major ABB India on Thursday said that it is investing over ₹140 crore to expand and modernise its Low Voltage (LV) motors manufacturing facility in India.

This investment comes alongside the launch of IE5 ultra-premium efficiency motors, further cementing India’s key role as a hub for global innovation and technological excellence, a company statement said.

"Our strategic investment is not just about building capacity — it’s about reinforcing our long-term vision for India as a key global manufacturing hub, said Stefan Floeck, President – IEC Low Voltage Motors, ABB.

With power ratings from 45 kW to 1000 kW, this is India’s first IE5 motor range built on proven induction motor technology—free from rare-earth metals and engineered for high performance and reliability, even in the most demanding industrial environments.

Custom-engineered for Indian operating conditions, these motors operate seamlessly on both Direct-On-Line (DOL) and Variable Frequency Drive (VFD), making them ideal for industries such as metals, cement, textiles, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and paper.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future.

