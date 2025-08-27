Why India’s Markets Recover Quickly from Trust Crises

The temptation in such moments is to see vulnerability: to assume India’s markets are fragile, its institutions easily swayed, or its companies opaque. That would be a mistake. On the contrary, India’s regulators and judiciary have shown patience and balance. The Supreme Court did not bypass Sebi in the Adani case, nor did it intervene prematurely in the Vedanta matter. PILs, rather than signalling fragility, illustrate the openness of India’s democratic process and the accountability expected of market actors. Investors themselves are learning a short-lived dip in response to the Viceroy report contrasts with the deeper anxiety of the Hindenburg episode, signalling an evolving ability to distinguish credible concerns from opportunistic noise.