Manjeev Singh Puri and Shailly Kedia Write: The Future of Climate Action Depends on How Fairly the World Shares Responsibilities

Within BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and five other members], India has pushed for recognition of climate finance as a pressing need and has linked this effort to its aspirations to host the Conference of Parties (COP33) in 2028. At the United Nations, India has advanced triangular cooperation through initiatives such as the India Brazil South Africa (IBSA) Fund and the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, which has already supported projects in more than 50 developing countries.