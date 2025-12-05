Sebi Bans Fin Influencer Avadhut Sathe, Firm from Securities Market; Orders ₹546 Cr Disgorgement

Sebi said, "It is clear that none of noticees (ASTAPL and AS) are registered with Sebi as investment advisor or research analyst. However, despite being not registered, noticees have been providing investment advisory and research analyst services under the guise of their stock market training programs to a large number of investors." They have observed to have collected Rs 601.37 crore from more than 3.37 lakh investors and have been recklessly misleading, soliciting and inducing the investors to deal in the securities market on the basis of investment advice and stock analysis without having the requisite registration certificate as mandated under securities laws.