Legal, Policy Framework Needed to Enable Usage of AI in Disaster Management: UNDRR Official

However, he said, "At the same time, I think we should be mindful that, at the end of the day, is it really helping those who are there to make decision of people's life and their livelihood, their economic assets, to make those decisions to really, see that's (damage due to disasters) been reduced?" While AI has a lot of potential in terms of the solutions and a lot of "brilliant apps are coming up", Mohanty said, "But how do you scale it? How do you bring it to those who are making the decision like the district magistrate sitting in a district where he has to make a decision on when to evacuate, how many to evacuate, where to evacuate, and all based on what?" Although there are apps, but a district collector or a district magistrate cannot just go on to any app and make a decision based on these unless there is legal backup and enabling policies.