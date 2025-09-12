Govt to Extend IndiaAI Incentives to 8 Homegrown Foundational-Model Teams

GPU Capacity

IndiaAI’s compute programme has an ambitious target, about 34,333 GPUs empanelled under the mission, but officials and industry sources warn that only about 17,374 GPUs are currently installed and operational, creating a short-term “supply crunch” as more teams seek subsidised access. That gap has prompted internal debate inside MeitY about prioritising inferencing-efficient hardware as well as training capacity in future procurements.