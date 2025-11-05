Sequoia Capital Chief Roelof Botha Steps Down Amid Internal Turmoil & Investor Backlash

Sequoia Capital’s Managing Partner Roelof Botha steps down after three years leading Sequoia Capital globally.
His exit follows internal disputes, global pullbacks, and reputational controversies.
Investors question Sequoia’s values after partner’s controversial remarks spark backlash.
Botha, who spearheaded Sequoia's investments in Meta Platforms', Instagram, biotech firm 23andMe and software firm MongoDB, had joined the investment firm in 2003.
Botha will transition into a new role of advising the partnership and will continue to represent Sequoia on the boards of portfolio companies. After leading Sequoia's US and European business in 2017, Botha assumed responsibility for overseeing the company's worldwide operations, thereby becoming a steward of the Sequoia Partnership.
According to Forbes, Botha’s tenure at the top was initially marked by continuity and optimism as it began in 2022 but it was soon characterised by a series of crises.
Sequoia’s decision to pull out of China and India due to growing US regulatory pressure was necessary but expensive. This was followed by an internal leadership dispute with former Sequoia partner Michael Moritz over a board seat at Klarna that revealed cracks in what was once regarded as venture capital’s most disciplined partnership. In addition, this summer’s controversy further hurt Sequoia’s once strong public image.
Controversy & Reputation at Stake
According to Forbes, Sequoia Capital faced a major controversy when one of its partners, Shaun Maguire, made offensive social media comments about a New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. The firm did not take any disciplinary action against him, which angered many people. As a result, Chief Operating Officer Sumaiya Balbale, a practicing Muslim, resigned in protest, and major investors began questioning Sequoia’s values and culture.
Several US public endowments and universities even reconsidered their investments in Sequoia, saying that supporting a firm that tolerated “such bigotry” went against their ethical investment frameworks many large institutions now follow.
Crisis Strains Investor Trust
Sequoia’s problems grew worse with its big investors in the Gulf region. These investors, who put a lot of money into global venture capital, value fairness, integrity and inclusion. Sequoia’s silence over Shaun Maguire’s controversial remarks undermined those principles, making investors question the firm’s values.
According to Forbes, Botha chose to defend his partners’ right to “free speech” instead of issuing a formal apology and made the situation worse. As a result, the firm’s once-strong reputation took a serious hit.