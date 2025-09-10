· Teenagers and start-ups: Across Indian schools, students are increasingly drawn to entrepreneurship, seeing it as an alternative to traditional goals like IIT or IAS.

· Cultural shift: Start-up founders from Sachin Bansal to Zepto’s teenage duo have become modern icons, their visibility amplified by media and shows like Shark Tank India.

· Institutional support: Schools and colleges now run entrepreneurship clubs, incubators, and pitch competitions, while government initiatives like Atal Innovation Mission and Start-up India expand access beyond metros.

· Changing family attitudes: Parents, once fixated on stability, are cautiously supporting children’s start-up experiments, balancing pride with lingering concerns about risk.

· New definition of success: Entrepreneurship is now part of the middle-class aspirational menu, with resilience, ambition, and creativity celebrated alongside (and sometimes above) conventional career tracks.