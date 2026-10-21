GrowthCap Ventures Backs LogiXair To Build India's Autonomous Aerial Cargo Network

“Logistics is one of India's largest and most underserved infrastructure opportunities, and LogiXair is attacking it with rare engineering depth. Bhanu brings more than eight years in aerial robotics and holds an EASA pilot's licence; with Kapil and a team backed by advisors from Honeywell and IIT Hyderabad, he has taken the company from concept to a flying hybrid-electric VTOL, built six IP assets and a revenue-generating defence engineering business. That platform can serve defence and offshore logistics first, then India's middle-mile cargo, with Europe and Asia-Pacific as natural international markets. That execution is what gave us conviction, and it shows that India has the engineering talent to build globally relevant deep-tech companies,” said Pratekk Agarwaal, Founder and General Partner, GrowthCap Ventures.