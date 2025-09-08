Commenting on the performance, FADA President CS Vigneshwar said: "August traditionally ushers in festive cheer, with Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi heralding the season of joy. Customers continued to show strong enthusiasm with high enquiries and robust bookings, ensuring that vehicles are aligned for auspicious festive deliveries. The only issue was conversion, which saw a slowdown due to the benefits of GST 2.0 kicking in September." Lauding the recent GST rate cuts on automobiles, he said..."GST 2.0 marks a historic, people-first reset, moving India towards a citizen-friendly 'Simple Tax' with just two slabs, along with a special rate for a select few. It embodies courage, consensus, and clarity in indirect taxation." He further said, "The resilience of India's auto retail industry, combined with the once-in-a-generation reform of GST 2.0, positions the sector for a robust festive season. Dealers remain confident that September will herald the beginning of an accelerated growth cycle, powered by both policy tailwinds and festive fervour." On the near-term outlook, FADA said for auto retails, September will be a two-phase month: a muted first half due to Shraddh and GST wait-and-watch, followed by a sharp surge as policy clarity, festive sentiment, and OEM schemes that mirror upcoming GST reductions converge.