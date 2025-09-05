India Post, WTC Mumbai Partner to Expand MSME Access to Global Markets

India Post and WTC Mumbai sign MoU to expand MSME exports.
Partnership combines postal network with trade expertise for global business growth.
Training and digital logistics support aim to simplify international market access.
India Post and the World Trade Centre (WTC), Mumbai signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on August 20 to enhance global market access for Indian businesses, with special focus on MSMEs and entrepreneurs.
According to a news release, this collaboration combines India Post’s extensive postal network with WTC Mumbai’s global trade expertise to boost exports, facilitate cross-border partnerships, and empower Indian enterprises to expand internationally.
The Department of Posts, with its wide network, provides domestic and international mail services across the country. Through its international facilities, the Department offers exporters support in customs and export compliance, including mandatory documentation such as invoices and export declarations.
Vijay Kalantri, Chairman, WTC Mumbai and President, All India Association of Industries, expressed happiness over the partnership and underlined that WTC Mumbai will actively support and create awareness among the trade and industry fraternity about India Post’s connectivity and services. He further emphasised that both organisations will jointly conduct programmes showcasing the vital role of India Post in logistics and trade facilitation.
“By collaborating with India Post’s extensive network, exporters and small businesses will gain greater access to international markets. Simplified procedures and efficient operations will enhance India’s export competitiveness in the global arena,” Kalantri added.
Expanding MSME Global Access
The collaboration also seeks to combine digital and traditional logistics so that MSMEs can more effectively access global e-commerce platforms and track shipments in real time. Improved global connectivity, according to industry experts, may lessen reliance on outside logistics companies, which would save small exporters money.
In addition, entrepreneurs will gain knowledge of export laws, customs processes and overseas market opportunities through collaborative training sessions and awareness campaigns. Such initiatives, according to analysts, are essential for bolstering India's export ecosystem, especially for developing industries like handicrafts, organic products, and niche manufacturing, which will help local companies compete more successfully on a global basis.
Mukund Puranik, a corporate commercial lawyer who advises startups and MSMEs, told ANI that the India Post initiative is a “game-changer” for small exporters.
“India Post’s logistics services, delivering to 130 countries at a lower cost, will have both short-term and long-term impacts,” he said.