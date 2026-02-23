IEA Meeting Strengthens Global Energy Cooperation Amid Rising Energy Demand

Energy Transition Remains a Priority

Despite recent moves by US to remove climate priorities from the IEA’s agenda, ministers indicated a strong support for decarbonisation efforts aligned with global climate goals. According to IEA’s report titled ‘Global Energy Review 2025’, global energy demand grew by 2.2% in 2024– faster than the average rate over the past decade. Demand for all fuels and technologies expanded in 2024. The increase was led by the power sector as electricity demand surged by 4.3%, well above the 3.2% growth in global GDP, driven by record temperatures, electrification and digitalisation. Renewables accounted for the largest share of the growth in global energy supply (38%), followed by natural gas (28%), coal (15%), oil (11%) and nuclear (8%).