Treated Used Water Could Generate $35 Bn & 1 Lakh Jobs for India by 2047, Says Study

The study, Financing for Treated Used Water Reuse in India, projects that if supported by effective financing and regulation, India could reuse 31,265 million m³ of TUW annually by 2047. This volume would be enough to meet a significant portion of the country's rapidly rising industrial and irrigation demands, helping to close the supply–demand gap. Furthermore, scaling up the reuse of TUW is projected to create over 1 lakh new jobs across India by 2047 in plant operations, construction, and technology services.