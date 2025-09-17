Female Cheetah to Be Shifted from Kuno to Gandhi Sagar Amid Scrutiny from South Africa

“She had left her mother more than a month ago and left her siblings a few days ago. The preliminary cause of the death seems to be a fight with a leopard. Further details will be known after the PM report is received. Kuno now has 25 cheetahs, nine adults [six females and three males], and 16 Indian-born. All are healthy and doing well,” Kuno Field Director Uttam Kumar Sharma said in a statement, reported The Hindu.