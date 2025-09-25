Govt Aims to Make India Global Hub for RE Production, Export: Joshi

Abhay Singh, Senior Analyst, Quantitative Analysis, S&P Global Commodity Insights, said, "Globally, hydrogen demand could grow up to 3.5 times current levels by 2060 in our Renaissance scenario, rising from 1.7% of final energy demand today to potentially over 7%." "India too is expected to see hydrogen's share in final energy demand grow from 1.8% today to beyond 3% in the Renaissance scenario, with nearly 80% of production potentially from green hydrogen. This evolution underscores India's balancing act, sustaining economic growth while driving decarbonisation."