Silver, Gold Set for Further Gains Next Week on Global Trade Strains, Middle East Tensions: Analysts

"Gold prices traded in a narrow range during the week ended February 20, as MCX gold fluctuated between Rs 1.5-1.6 lakh per 10 grams. Softer US data and rising geopolitical risks pushed prices higher, with investors priced in the possibility of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve," Prathamesh Mallya, DVP - Research, Non-Agri Commodities and Currencies, Angel One, said.