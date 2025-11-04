  1. home
  2. News
  3. Renault india sales rise 21 in october

News

Renault India Sales Rise 21 % in October

The French carmaker reported wholesales of 3,861 units in October last year

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Renault Group
info_icon

 Automaker Renault India on Tuesday said its dispatches to dealers rose 21 % year on year to 4,672 units in October.

The French carmaker reported wholesales of 3,861 units in October last year.

"October recorded a notable upswing in sales, driven by overwhelming customer response to the newly launched Triber and Kiger," Renault India Vice President, Sales and Marketing Francisco Hidalgo, said in a statement.

The models have captured strong interest across urban and rural markets alike, reflecting renewed consumer confidence and vibrant demand during the festive season, he added.

Related Content
Related Content

"We are confident this encouraging momentum will continue in the months ahead," Hidalgo said. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×