India’s EV Sector Secures ₹2.23 Lakh Cr Investment Over the Past Five Years, But Funding Gap Persists

IEEFA’s report Capital flows in India’s electric transport sector provides the first consolidated view of realised investments from 2020–2025, identifies investment gaps, and outlines pathways to mobilise capital for the next phase of the nation’s electric transport transition. From an in-depth analysis of capital flows, the authors estimate ₹2,23,119 crore ($25.6bn) was deployed across three core nodes of India’s electric transport ecosystem from 2020–2025: Manufacturing capacity accounted for the bulk, followed by public subsidies and incentives and EV charging infrastructure.