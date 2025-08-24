Nikki Haley Asks India to Take Trump’s View on Russian Oil ‘Seriously’

In her article Haley said, “Trump is right to target India's massive Russian oil purchases, which are helping to fund Vladimir Putin's brutal war against Ukraine.” However, she added that India must be treated like the “prized free and democratic partner that it is—not an adversary like China.” Haley highlighted decades of “friendship and goodwill” between India and the US, the world's two largest democracies. It provides a “solid basis to move past the current turbulence,” she added. She said that the US and India “should not lose sight of what matters most: our shared goals.” “To face China, the United States must have a friend in India,” she added. “India stands alone in its potential to manufacture at China-like scale for products that can't be quickly or efficiently produced here(in the US),” Haley said in her article. Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina, was the US Ambassador to the United Nations under Trump’s first presidential term, becoming the first Indian-American to be appointed to a cabinet-level post in the US administration.