Next Gen GST Reforms Will Set Economy Open and Transparent: Sitharaman

The sustained focus on MSME lending, retail and wholesale trade and agriculture by the City Union Bank has empowered entrepreneurs, small businesses and farmers truly living up to the principle of "finance must support growth at the grass root level." Observing that the guiding principles for banks to advance India towards Viksit Bharat 2047 is based on Trust, Technology and Transparency, Sitharaman said, "trust is earned through consistent service of ethical conduct and sound governance. It is very important for the banks to earn and retain trust." Technology should be leveraged not only for efficiency of banks but also for inclusion and customer empowerment. Transparency should ensure that every Rupee carries not just an interest to banks but also intended to align with Nation building, she said.