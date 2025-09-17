As PM Modi Turns 75, a Closer Look at the Assets Behind India’s Most Powerful Leader

His liquid cash holdings are minor, with ₹52,920 in hand and a little over ₹80,000 spread across two bank accounts in Gandhinagar and Varanasi. Beyond this, he owns National Savings Certificates worth around ₹9 lakh and holds life insurance policies valued at under ₹2 lakh. His only jewellery is four plain gold rings, together worth a little under ₹3 lakh. Unlike many in public life, Modi does not own any land, houses, vehicles or commercial property, a fact that has remained consistent through his two decades at the forefront of Indian politics.