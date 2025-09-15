Netizens Complain of Glitches in Return Filing on Last Date, I-T Deptt Says No Deadline Extension

On September 14, the I-T department had replied to users claiming issues with downloading AIS/TIS saying: "The AIS/TIS facility is functioning without any issues. May we request you to please try accessing it again. In case you continue to face difficulties, please share your details (along with your mobile number & public IP address) with us at cmcpc_support@insight.gov.in." Over 6 crore ITRs were filed till afternoon of September 13, as per data shared by the tax department. Last year, 7.28 crore ITRs were filed till the July 31 due date.