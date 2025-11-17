NBCC Bags ₹500 Cr Contract From Damodar Valley Corp

State-owned NBCC Ltd has bagged a nearly ₹500 crore contract from Damodar Valley Corporation to construct a township in Jharkhand.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has secured a ₹498.30-crore order from Damodar Valley Corporation.
The order pertains to the construction of an integrated township at Chandrapura Thermal Power Station, Chandrapura, Jharkhand.
Recently, NBCC Ltd has reported a 25% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹156.68 crore for the September quarter on higher income.
Its net profit stood at ₹125.13 crore in the year-ago period.
The total income rose to ₹3,017.15 crore in the July-September period of the current fiscal year from ₹2,512.95 crore in the year-ago period.
NBCC is into engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses.