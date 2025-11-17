  1. home
NBCC Bags ₹500 Cr Contract From Damodar Valley Corp

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has secured a ₹498.30-crore order from Damodar Valley Corporation

PTI
 State-owned NBCC Ltd has bagged a nearly ₹500 crore contract from Damodar Valley Corporation to construct a township in Jharkhand.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has secured a ₹498.30-crore order from Damodar Valley Corporation.

The order pertains to the construction of an integrated township at Chandrapura Thermal Power Station, Chandrapura, Jharkhand.

Recently, NBCC Ltd has reported a 25% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹156.68 crore for the September quarter on higher income.

Its net profit stood at ₹125.13 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to ₹3,017.15 crore in the July-September period of the current fiscal year from ₹2,512.95 crore in the year-ago period.

NBCC is into engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses. 

